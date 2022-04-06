Sri Lanka president will not resign despite growing protests

TV and social media images from Monday showed protesters storming into the offices and houses of governing party lawmakers and vandalizing some premises. Lawmakers urged the Parliament speaker to ensure their safety, and Fernando said they were prepared.

“We are ready to face them if anyone comes to attack us,” Fernando said in Parliament.

Rajapaksa earlier proposed a unity government be formed to handle the crisis, but the main opposition party rejected it. His Cabinet resigned Sunday night, and on Tuesday, nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government.

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire. Five other family members are lawmakers, including Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa and a nephew, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

The family's immense political clout grew in part from Mahinda Rajapaksa being credited when he was president earlier for ending Sri Lanka's 25-year civil war with the defeat of Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

There are now fears the family's control over key state functions has weakened independent institutions and left the government unable to address the crisis.

The government estimates the COVID-19 pandemic has cost Sri Lanka's economy $14 billion in the last two years. Protesters also allege fiscal mismanagement — Sri Lanka has immense foreign debt after borrowing heavily for infrastructure and other projects that don’t earn money. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion for this year alone.

The debts and dwindling foreign reserves leave it unable to pay for imported goods.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, foods and medicines, most of which comes from abroad and is paid for in hard currency. The fuel shortage, along with lower hydropower capacity in dry weather, has caused rolling power cuts lasting hours each day.

Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and turned to China and India for loans while he appealed to people to limit the use of fuel and electricity.

Caption Sri Lankan police officers stand guard near the parliament during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption FILE- Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, center, leaves with his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, after being sworn in as the prime minister at Kelaniya Royal Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 9, 2020. Sri Lanka's president has revoked a days-old state of emergency after huge public protests demanded he resign over the country's worst economic crisis in memory. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan Catholic clergy protest against the economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena