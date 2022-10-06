Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $2.9 billion rescue package over four years. Finalization of the rescue hinges on assurances from Sri Lanka's creditors on debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China over the past decade for infrastructure projects that includes a seaport, airport and a city being built on reclaimed land. The projects failed to earn enough revenue to pay for the loans, a factor in Sri Lanka's economic woes.

China is not Sri Lanka's biggest creditor. It has a share of about 10% of Sri Lanka's loans after Japan and the Asian Development Bank. However, China's assent to restructure its loans is crucial because the United States has insisted that China cooperates in the restructuring “openly and on comparable terms with each other.”

China has not committed to any restructuring, though it offered an additional loan.

