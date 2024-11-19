Spurs star Wembanyama will miss game against Thunder as he recovers from bruised right knee

Wembanyama and Vassell also sat out Saturday’s loss to Dallas. Both are listed as day to day.

Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren, who fractured his right hip on Nov. 10 in a game against Golden State. He is expected to miss up to 10 weeks.

Wembanyama suffered the injury on Friday when he collided with Anthony Davis midway through the fourth quarter of San Antonio’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wembanyama, who incurred a foul on the play, briefly exited the game but returned as the Spurs fell 120-115.

Wembanyama, last year’s unanimous selection as NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.8 assists in 13 games.

San Antonio remains without coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no timetable for the NBA's longest-tenured coach to return to the sideline.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been the acting head coach in Popovich’s absence.

