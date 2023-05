Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open

Kosovo’s tennis federation said Tuesday that Djokovic’s comments were “deplorable” because he was stoking tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

The International Tennis Federation has not opened a disciplinary case.

“We received a letter from Kosovo which we have answered," said ITF president David Haggerty. "But essentially we have forwarded their letter to the French federation, to the French Open, it’s their tournament, and to the ATP who have the rules – the two of them together have the rules and regulations for the event.”

Haggerty added that “athletes have to be careful on their political views. Sports and politics is what we have been talking about and we really want to keep them separate.”

A former province of Serbia, Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence is not recognized by Belgrade. Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.

Djokovic, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, is scheduled to play in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Serbian, Djokovic said Monday that he thought what he wrote on the TV camera was “the least I could do. I feel responsibility as a public figure ... as well as a son of a man who was born in Kosovo.”

Without mentioning Djokovic by name, French Open organizers indicated in a statement issued Tuesday that no rules had been broken, saying: “Occasionally, discussions about international news events enter the realm of the tournament, which is understandable.”

