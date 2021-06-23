Spoelstra to help coach USA Basketball select team in Vegas

Popovich is the longest-tenured coach with his current NBA team, taking over in San Antonio in 1996. Spoelstra has the second-longest active tenure, having just completed his 13th season as coach of the Heat.

“I really admire what he’s done, coming up through the ranks and how he’s matriculated through the different levels in the league and ended up in a position he’s in,” Popovich said this spring of Spoelstra, who started in the Heat video room under Pat Riley and has been in Miami ever since. “He’s worked so hard, done such a great job, and it’s just kind of thrilling to see somebody achieve that.”

Spoelstra is not going to the Tokyo Games. Popovich has three assistants; Golden State's Steve Kerr, Villanova's Jay Wright and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.

The full select team roster is expected to be finalized in the coming days. USA Basketball opens its on-court portion of training camp in Las Vegas on July 6.

___

