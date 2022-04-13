Split Cyprus seeks equal say for women in future peace talks

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Ersin Tatar inaugurated the plan at a United Nations compound off the defunct Nicosia airport, which is inside a 180 kilometer (120i mile) long buffer zone that cuts across the island.

Efforts to reunify Cyprus and potentially unlock the speedy exploitation of natural gas deposits off the island’s southern coastline to European markets have remained stalled since 2017, when the most recent top-level unity negotiations collapsed amid mutual recriminations as to who was to blame.