Spiritual leader's mummified remains found in Colorado home

The Saguache County coroner's office has not said when Carlson died and has not released the cause or manner of death.

Two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — were in the home at the time, and the seven people who were arrested are also facing child abuse charges.

According to the affidavits, the sheriff's office has received “many complaints” from families across the country saying “Love Has Won" is brainwashing people and stealing their money.

Carlson’s followers believe she communicated with angels and that she was leading them to a great awakening, The Denver Post reported Monday. The group, which established itself in southern Colorado in 2018, offers “spiritual intuitive ascension sessions” and sells spiritual healing products online.