Spirit still prefers bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue

Last month Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue's offer could "reasonably" turn out to be the better of the two deals. But on Monday the company announced that it was determined that JetBlue's offer "is not reasonably capable of being consummated."

In a letter sent to JetBlue, Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner said that JetBlue's bid had “an unacceptable level of closing risk" that shareholders would have to take on.