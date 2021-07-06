Spike Lee, 'Annette' open 74th Cannes Film Festival

Much of the talk on Tuesday at Cannes centered on injustice and survival. That the festival was even happening, after last year's edition was canceled, was a surprise to some. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who'll see the 24 films in competition for the Palme as a member of the jury over the next 12 days, said it will be her first time in a movie theater in 15 months. When “Parasite” actor Song Kang Ho was invited to be a juror, he said, “I thought: Will there really be a festival?”

But Cannes has pushed ahead in much its usual form, with splashy red-carpet displays and a lineup of many of the world's most revered filmmakers, including Asghar Farhadi, Wes Anderson, Mia Hansen-Love and Paul Verhoeven. Festivalgoers are tested every 48 hours, seated shoulder to shoulder and masked for screenings.

Still, much of the usual pomp is toned down this year. There's a relative dearth of promotion up and down Cannes' oceanfront promenade, the Croisette, and Hollywood has less of a presence than in years past. Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho ("Bacurau"), a juror, added that in some parts of the world, cinema is under siege. In President Jair Bolsonaro's Brazil, he said, the national cinematheque has been closed and its staff dismantled.

“This is a very clear demonstration of contempt for cinema and for culture,” said Filho, who noted the tragedy of Brazil reaching 500,000 dead from COVID-19 when, he said, many thousands could have been saved by a stronger governmental response.

That conversation was prompted in part by a Georgian journalist who asked jury members about resistance. Russia invaded the former Soviet republic in 2008.

“The world is run by gangsters,” said Lee, referring to former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In that context, the regular topics of concern at Cannes were perhaps dwarfed. But the jurors made passionate cases for the future of movies — and a more inclusive future. This year's competition lineup includes a Cannes-high four female filmmakers, but they still make up a fraction of the 24 filmmakers vying for the Palme.

“I think when women are listening to themselves and really expressing themselves, even inside, about a very, very male culture, we make movies differently. We tell stories differently," said Gyllenhaal. She recalled watching Jane Campion's “The Piano” (the lone film directed by a woman to ever win the Palme) as formative and unfiltered. "It just went in straight.”

The rise of streaming also took the spotlight. Cannes has refused to select films without French theatrical distribution for its competition lineup. The festival and Netflix have been at odds for several years. On Monday, Thierry Fremaux, festival director, cited Cannes' record at discovering filmmakers and asked: “What directors have been discovered by (streaming) platforms?”

Lee, who made last year's “Da 5 Bloods" for Netflix, hardly bated an eye when asked about the future of movies.

“Cinema and screening platforms can coexist,” said Lee, who called Cannes “the world's greatest film festival.” “At one time, there was a thinking that TV was going to kill cinema. So, this stuff is not new.”

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

