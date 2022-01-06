Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

Going forward, the county Fire Department will only be sent on medical calls when absolutely necessary, officials said.

“The rapid spread of omicron has wiped out our workforce," McCormick Ambulance, a private company that contracts with the county, said in a statement.

California had the lowest per-capita case rate in the U.S. in September but like the rest of the country it’s now experiencing a dramatic rise from the omicron variant. Confirmed virus cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000. State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January, when California experienced its deadliest surge.

At least nine hospitals in Orange County have set up surge tents to increase their capacity if they are swamped by virus cases in addition to a rise in other medical problems, such as strokes, said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s deputy health director.

People with minor symptoms should start with a virtual visit to a doctor because “our hospitals and our ERs and our urgent cares are full and they really need to focus their efforts on people who are really sick,” she said.

California has extended its indoor mask mandate into mid-February to help combat the infection but Ghaly said there is no discussion of further restrictions, noting the availability of vaccines and COVID-19 treatments that were largely absent a year ago.

The virus is sidelining school personnel even as 6 million K-12 students are returning to classrooms.

Sacramento City Unified School District reported that more than 500 students and staff were quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials, meanwhile, are facing criticism for failing to deliver on a promise to provide rapid, at-home tests to all California students and school staff before classrooms reopened after the winter break.

Millions of test kits were sent to families but millions more were not, and there have been long lines this week at Los Angeles County testing sites.

California schools chief Tony Thurmond on Wednesday called the delay “disappointing.”

Ghaly said logistical problems and bad weather in Southern California had contributed to the problem but said some 6.2 million tests had been delivered to county offices of education, with more tests going out this week.

Gecker reported from San Francisco. Janie Har in San Francisco contributed to this report.

