Spieth, Stenson each docked 2 shots for playing wrong tee

Uh-oh.

In one respect, they were lucky. Had they finished out the hole without having a chance to correct the error, they would have been disqualified. They returned to the right tee, played the hole and added a two-shot penalty. Stenson made a 7, Spieth an 8.

In another respect, they were unlucky.

“My question was if we could just finish 19th and 20th (place) and leave after nine,” Stenson said. “But that wasn’t an option, either.”

They finished out the round: Spieth had a double bogey and a triple bogey on the back nine, along with four birdies for a 76 to finish last place. Stenson shot 72 and was second to last.

Spieth said there was a notice when they checked in to start the round about new yardages for the two holes. He wishes there had been a little bit more clarity that tee boxes were changing.

“I actually didn’t think we were going to get penalized because it’s a charity event, but then I realized there’s world ranking involved and all that,” Spieth said. “I think the frustrating part for us now is that every other group ... they're making sure to tell them, but for us they didn’t. It obviously didn’t matter for us, which is fortunate I think for those guys.”