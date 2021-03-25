Spielberg donates Genesis Prize money to justice nonprofits

Rabbi Jennie Rosenn, Dayenu's founder and CEO, said the group was honored by the donation.

“This grant is a timely recognition that climate justice is a Jewish issue, and that confronting the climate crisis requires addressing racial and economic injustice,” Rosenn said in a statement.

Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, wrote in a statement: “Our democratic foundations are being challenged, and the COVID crisis has further increased social and economic disparities. Steven Spielberg’s decision to focus his Genesis Prize on the pursuit of racial and economic justice reflects the urgent need for us to act.”

President Joe Biden congratulated Spielberg for the award in a letter released Thursday.

“Steven, I am inspired by the ways in which your Judaism has compelled you to confront the ugly forces of hate and intolerance with the healing power of truth and love,” Biden wrote. “This is a timeless struggle and is a worthy cause to which I proudly join you in pledging my devotion.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.