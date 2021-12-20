Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

‘Spider-Man' swings even higher at North American box office

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.”

Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from ticket sales in North America, Sony Pictures said Monday. It's also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December.

While the extra push Sunday put “No Way Home,” ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War," which opened to $257.7 million in April 2018, it’s still a ways behind “Avengers: Endgame," which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019.

The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until “Spider-Man” came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.

In Other News
1
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright's death
2
Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions
3
Live updates: Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19
4
Ohio church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
5
Schools use therapy-based programs for 'overwhelmed' kids
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top