'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' swings to massive $120.5 million opening

The film, shepherded by writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is part two in a trilogy that will conclude with a third chapter to be released next year. “Across the Spider-Verse” over-performed abroad, too, with $88.1 million overseas.

After few family offerings for much of the first half of 2023, theaters are suddenly flush with kid-friendly entertainment. Last week's top film, the Walt Disney Co.'s live action remake "The Little Mermaid," slid to second with $40.6 million in it second weekend.

After launching with $95.5 million and $117.5 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, “The Little Mermaid” dipped 57%, partly due to the formidable competition from “Across the Spider-Verse.”

Having cost a reported $250 million to make, “The Little Mermaid” was met with mixed reviews but more enthusiasm from audiences, which gave it an “A” CinemaScore. But overseas, where previous Disney live-action remakes have thrived, is proving harder territory this time. The film added $42.4 million internationally over the weekend.

Disney also supplied the weekend's top counter-programming option in “The Boogeyman,” a mostly well-received horror adaptation of a Stephen King short story. Director Rob Savage's $35 million film, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina, had originally been intended to debut on Hulu before the studio pivoted. It opened with $12.3 million in ticket sales.

In limited release, the Sundance breakout film "Past Lives" launched with an impressive $58,067 per-screen average on four screens. Celine Song's directorial debut stars Greta Lee as a woman torn between a childhood friend from Korea (Teo Yoo) and her American husband (John Magaro).

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," $120.5 million.

2. “The Little Mermaid,” $40.6 million.

3. “The Boogeyman,” $12.3 million.

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $10.2 million.

5. “Fast X,” $9.2 million.

6. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $3.4 million.

7. “About My Father,” $2.1 million.

8. “The Machine,” $1.8 million.

9. “Suga: Agust D Tour Live in Japan,” $1.2 million.

10. “You Hurt My Feelings,” $770,000.

___

