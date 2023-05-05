X

Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 21 minutes ago
A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning of Boston's game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene, after he tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field.

Masataka Yoshida, Boston's second batter, was facing Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler when Phillies reliever José Alvarado ran from the bullpen into the outfield. Medical workers quickly ran out to the second level of the bullpen as Red Sox relievers looked on nearby.

Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical responders attended to the fan, who was wearing a Phillies jersey.

The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that the spectator fell after trying to retrieve a ball that had been tossed to fans and landed into a flower bed at the base of the railing.

The game resumed after about a 10-minute delay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Man gets 14 years in 1/6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
2
Saleh says Rodgers has 'a fire' in his eyes to win with Jets
3
Hatton in 3-way tie for lead at Wells Fargo; McIlroy falters
4
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
5
Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top