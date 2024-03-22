Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of being ousted after hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene filed a "motion to vacate" on Friday in the middle of a House vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

It's the same political dynamic that removed the last Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, just five months ago when far-right conservatives revolted over his compromise with Democrats to prevent a federal shutdown. But this one faces steeper odds with less GOP support.