Spanish police protest government plan to reform 'gag law'

Police unions are against other planned modifications, above all one to remove a requirement for citizens to request permission from authorities before filming and publishing video of officers at work. Last year, Spain's Constitutional Court ruled that such a requirement for previous approval was unconstitutional.

But police fear that could make their officers easy to identify and thus put them at risk for reprisals. The proponents of the law deny this, promising that the new law is about striking a better balance between liberty and safety.

“The reform that the government is preparing will only benefit violent protesters and criminals,” Pablo Pérez, spokesman of the JUPOL union for Spain’s National Police. “It puts citizens and especially police officers in serious danger because it ties our hands and feet when facing violence.”

Right-wing opposition parties backed the police protesters. Both the far-right Vox party and the Popular Party that passed the original security law while in power sent their leaders to the rally.

Socialist Party spokesman Felipe Sicilia said that government wants to “adapt the law to a new era” and rewrite it so as to “reduce doubts about the right to gather in public and to protest.”

“This law is to improve our way of handling public security,” Sicilia said. “And, of course, it means to protect our members of the security forces so that they can work in a professional manner and with legal guarantees.”

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona.

Caption Police march past the Spanish parliament during a protest march in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Caption Police march during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Caption A man kisses a banner with the colors of the Spanish flag and a religious image during a police protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Caption A protester dressed in an old style uniform marches during a police protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Caption A police trade union truck drives past the Spanish parliament leading a police protest march in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Caption Police march during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

Caption Extreme right wing VOX party leader Santiago Abascal takes part in a police protest in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters rallied in Madrid on Saturday to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White