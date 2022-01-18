Spanish police break up Chinese prostitution ring after tip

The gang approached the women in China and promised them well-paying jobs in Europe, Police Commissioner Carlos Rio-Miranda Iglesias said Tuesday.

Each woman paid the gang between 8,000 and 10,000 euros ($9,100-$11,400). After being flown to Spain, however, they were told they had a debt to the gang, held in unhygienic conditions in apartments and forced to work as prostitutes 24 hours a day, Rio-Miranda Iglesias told a press conference.