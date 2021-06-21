Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will be pardoned

“We are going to do it for the sake of agreement, we are going to do it wholeheartedly," he added.

The prime minister was interrupted by an activist who carried the unofficial pro-independence Catalan flag and shouted in favor of granting full amnesty to the separatists. While pardons are granted by the government as a way to spare punishment to those convicted, amnesty is seen as a recognition of no fault in the first place.

The pardons have become a divisive political issue.

Thousands opposed to the move called for Sánchez's resignation earlier this month during a protest in Madrid, supported by the three Spanish opposition parties, from the political center to the far-right.

A man holds an "estelada" or Catalan pro-independence flag during a speech of Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez, not pictured, at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2021. Sanchez's speech on Monday is being regarded as laying the ground for the pardons that his left-wing ruling coalition plans to grant to imprisoned separatist politicians and activists who went against Spanish laws to hold an independence referendum more than three years ago. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

