Spanish island volcano eruption hits local record of 85 days

“The fact is that all the key indicators have been low,” he told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE. “But the scientists won’t say exactly when it might come to an end.”

He said experts continue to measure the number and magnitude of earthquakes in the area and local sulfur dioxide levels.

From Saturday to Sunday, authorities recorded 24 earthquakes, but none was felt by local people.

Despite the damage, no injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption. Much of the area covered by rivers of lava, which are dumping molten rock into the sea, is farmland.

Life has continued largely as normal on most of La Palma, where a section of the southwestern side is hardest hit.

The volcanic Canary Islands, which are a favorite warm weather vacation site for Europeans, lie off Africa’s northwest coast.

Caption FILE - A fissure is seen next to a house covered with ash on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Dec. 1 2021. A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days. It became the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record on Sunday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption FILE - A fissure is seen next to a house covered with ash on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Dec. 1 2021. A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days. It became the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record on Sunday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Lava flows from a volcano as seismic activity increases in recent days in the area on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Spain's National Geographic Institute registered 341 earthquakes over the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption Lava flows from a volcano as seismic activity increases in recent days in the area on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Spain's National Geographic Institute registered 341 earthquakes over the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Volcano's lava flows destroying houses in Las Manchas village, on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Dec. 6 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Caption Volcano's lava flows destroying houses in Las Manchas village, on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Dec. 6 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti