Spanish government to close loophole in sexual consent law

That has led to an outcry by women's groups and consternation among the general public, putting pressure on Spain's left-wing government — which plays up its feminist credentials and whose Cabinet has a majority of women ministers — to act.

The law had been voted by 205 of the 350 parliament members in August, after a nearly two-year-long process of drafting.

“I am convinced that ... none of the people that took part in the drafting process wanted the undesired effects that ... have generated a social concern shared by the government," Spain's Minister of the Presidency Felix Bolaños said Tuesday.

Changing the law, however, could produce tensions during an election year between the ruling Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and their junior partner, the anti-austerity “United We Can” party.

Equality Minister Irene Montero, of United We Can, championed the sexual consent law and has blamed judges for misinterpreting it due to what she considers endemic sexism in the courts. Spain's judiciary, along with politicians from various parties, has responded that the law was poorly crafted.

Cabinet spokesperson Rodríguez referred to technical adjustments but refused to give more details on how to match the interests of both political parties.

