Spanish court rules on conservative party's slush fund use

The ruling said the payment was made “outside of the billing and official accounting” and that the deal was “not declared to the Public Treasury."

The court also fined Bárcenas 1.2 million euros. It also sentenced the two partners of the architectural firm who carried out the renovation to 2 years and 9 months behind bars.

José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, two former Spanish prime ministers and ex-Popular Party leaders, vehemently denied during the trial of having had any knowledge of the scheme. Rajoy was ousted from office in 2018 when the party's kickback scheme was brought to court.

In an effort to distance himself from the party's murky past, their successor, Pablo Casado, has vowed to relocate the Popular Party's offices out of the symbolic headquarters in the heart of Madrid.