Spanish court gives online racial abuser of soccer star Vinícius 8-month suspended sentence

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid said Wednesday that a Spanish court has given a suspended eight-month prison sentence to a person who racially insulted soccer stars Vinícius Júnior and Antonio Rudiger in the comments section of a popular Spanish sports news website.

The club said that the offender, whose name was not given, was found guilty of harming the moral integrity of the players, both of whom are Black. The person also reportedly used hateful language to denigrate Rudiger’s Islamic faith.