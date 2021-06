Spanish Cabinet partially pardons 9 Catalan separatists

The government said that the pardons could be revoked if their beneficiaries try to lead another breakaway bid.

“These pardons do not depend on their recipients renouncing their ideas, and nor do we expect them to do so,” Sánchez said. “But these people were never put in prison for the ideas they hold, but rather for having violated the laws of our democracy.”

The measure has been opposed by Spain’s right wing and many on the left, becoming a risky political gamble for Sánchez, the Socialist leader.

But his minority left-wing coalition needs the Catalan legislators’ support to pass new budgets and significant laws. And the prime minister has insisted that a hardline approach and inaction by previous conservative administrations have not solved the deepening conflict.

“With this action, we materially get nine people out of prison, but we symbolically add millions and millions of people to coexistence,” the prime minister said on Monday in Barcelona, the Catalan regional capital, during a speech announcing the pardons.

A statement from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday added that the government “has decided to confront the problem and to look for concord, opening a way for reconciliation and reunion.”

Europe’s leading human rights body, the Council of Europe, backed the pardons in a resolution passed by its assembly late on Monday. But the non-binding recommendations also chided Spain for curtailing the free speech of the Catalan politicians. Spain’s Foreign Ministry responded by saying that the separatists were convicted by independent courts for breaking laws and not for just expressing their desire for independence.

Tensions over a desire for secession in the Catalan-speaking region of 7.5 million grew in earnest a decade ago amid recession-driven economic hardship and discontent with a conservative administration opposition to greater autonomy.

They came head to head in October 2017, when separatists passed a unilateral independence declaration based on the results of a referendum deemed illegal by Spain’s top courts. The vote was boycotted by the unionist side and was held amid a police crackdown to stop it.

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

In this photo provided by the Spanish Government in Madrid, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, centre, speaks with three of his ministers, during a cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Tuesday June 22, 2021. The Spanish Cabinet met on Tuesday to issue pardons for nine imprisoned Catalans who spearheaded the 2017 effort to set an independent republic in the affluent northeastern region, a move that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says is needed to bring reconciliation. (Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/Spanish Government via AP) Credit: Borja Puig de la Bellacasa Credit: Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

A pro-independence demonstrator attends a protest against Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez outside the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 21, 2021. Sanchez's said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Credit: Joan Mateu Credit: Joan Mateu

Pro-independence demonstrators gather during a protest against Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez outside the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 21, 2021. Sanchez's said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Credit: Joan Mateu Credit: Joan Mateu

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez walks out after a speech at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 21, 2021. Sanchez's said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 21, 2021. Sanchez's speech on Monday is being regarded as laying the ground for the pardons that his left-wing ruling coalition plans to grant to imprisoned separatist politicians and activists who went against Spanish laws to hold an independence referendum more than three years ago. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti