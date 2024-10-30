Spanish authorities report at least 51 dead from devastating flash floods

Spanish authorities say at least 51 people have died after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways
Members of the Spanish army and emergency services rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP)

Members of the Spanish army and emergency services rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP)
Nation & World
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities said Wednesday that at least 51 people have died after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.

Emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia confirmed the death toll.

Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. Floods of mud-colored water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles. Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars.

Authorities reported several missing people late Tuesday, but the following morning brought the shocking announcement of dozens found dead.

Over 1,000 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Ricardo Gabaldón, the mayor of Utiel, a town in Valencia, told national broadcaster RTVE. He said several people were still missing in his town.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three meters,” he said.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years, but nothing compared to the devastation over the last two days.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. High-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines.

Valencian regional President Carlos Mazón urged people to stay at home so as not to complicate rescue efforts, with travel by road already difficult due to fallen trees and wrecked vehicles.

Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help coordinate rescue efforts.

The rain had subsided in Valencia by late Wednesday morning. But more storms were forecast through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain is still recovering from a severe drought earlier this year. Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

Cars are trapped by flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

A man walks on a flooded motorway in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Members of emergency services carry the body of a person trapped after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP)

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Members of emergency services and Guardia Civil rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP)

People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Members of emergency services and Guardia Civil rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP)

Members of emergency services and Guardia Civil rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP)

A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Cars are trapped by flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Emergency crew rescue residents after they were trapped in their homes following flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

