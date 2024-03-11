Spanish and European officials mark the 20th anniversary of the Madrid train bombings

The annual event was held this year in Madrid. March 11 was chosen as a day of continent-wide commemoration of terrorism victims after the commuter train bombings in the Spanish capital, which were carried out by Islamic extremists on March 11, 2004 and killed 193 people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, senior European officials, and survivors and family members of victims from several European countries, were present.

“You paid the price for the hate aimed at our values, our societies, our democracies,” European home affairs commisioner Ylva Johansson told the survivors. “You are not alone.”

Sánchez compared memories of the Madrid attacks with others in New York, London and Paris.

“Whoever witnessed that extreme demonstration of violence (in Madrid) can never forget it,” he said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

