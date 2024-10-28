Spaniards Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d'Or award for best men's and women's players in world soccer

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí have won the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best players in men’s and women’s soccer
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati delivers her speech as she receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati delivers her speech as she receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Nation & World
By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men's and women's Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best soccer player on Monday.

The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain's European Championship triumph. He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.

Vinícius Júnior was among the four men's finalists but the Real Madrid and Brazil star did not come for the gala in central Paris.

Rodri arrived on crutches. He is out for the season after injuring his ACL while playing for City last month.

Vinícius Júnior had been seen as one of the favorites for the award until making the decision not to travel to Paris for the ceremony. The decision was made by Real Madrid, according to a person who works with Vinícius and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about the player’s whereabouts publicly. No one from Madrid attended the ceremony, even though Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award.

Neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo — winners of the prestigious individual award a combined 13 times — were in the running for this year’s prize — the first time that's happened since 2003.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956 for the men, and since 2018 for the women. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.

Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points. Unlike FIFA’s awards for the best players each year, fans aren’t part of the voting system.

___

AP Sports Writers Tales Azzoni and Steve Douglas contributed to this report.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Spain's Rodri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match against Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

England's player Harry Kane, left, is flanked by former German player Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as he receives the Gerd Mueller trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spanish player Rodri, right, and his partner Laura Iglesias arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FC Barcelona women team players from left, Marta Torrejon, Caroline Graham Hansen , Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Barcelona's President Joan Laporta, left, and Spanish players from left, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo, Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey, Marta Torrejon as they receive the Best Women's Club of the Year trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, left, and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Middle East latest: Israel passes 2 laws restricting UN agency that...
2
US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to...
3
Authorities launch 'interagency operation' at federal jail in New York...
4
Apple AirPods Pro's new hearing aid feature could help people face a...
5
Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico...