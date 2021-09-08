Spaniards protest hate crime amid twist in high-profile case

One of the groups organizing the protest in the capital, Movimiento Marika Madrid, said that the change of the young man’s story did not take anything away from their cause.

“Because we have also seen in recent days attacks in Toledo, in Melilla, in Castellón and in Vitoria,” the group said on social media. “Our lives are at stake.”

In July, the death of a 24-year-old man in an attack prompted widespread condemnation after friends of the victim claimed he was targeted and beaten to death for being gay. There has also been a steady trickle of victims of hate crimes speaking out in recent weeks.

Hate crimes, including those against LGBTQ people, increased 9% in the first six months of the year compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic confinement and curfews, according to Spain’s interior ministry.

Activist groups claim that official statistics capture only a fraction of the problem because many incidents aren’t reported.