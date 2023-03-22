Spain's Vox party fails in government no-confidence motion

The motion only earned the support of Vox’s 52 lawmakers plus one rogue vote, for a total of 53. The government received 201 votes, while the 91 members of the conservative Popular Party, the chamber’s leading opposition party, abstained.

In a move that was slammed by other political parties, Vox leader Santiago Abascal broke with custom and didn't stand as an alternative prime minister. Instead, Vox chose an independent candidate in a futile attempt to win wider support.