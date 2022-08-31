Spain's 'Tomatina' battle returns after pandemic hiatus

Workers on trucks unloaded 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes along the main street of the eastern town of Bunol for participants to throw, leaving the area drenched in red pulp.

Up to 20,000 people were to take part in the festival, paying 12 euros ($12) a ticket for the privilege. The town's streets are hosed down and the revelers showered off within minutes of the hour-long noon battle ending.