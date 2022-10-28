Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.

State prosecutors had been seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 10 million euros ($10 million) for Neymar. They had also wanted five years for Rosell and three years for the former president of Santos, Odilio Rodrigues.

Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court last week that he had "followed my heart and chose Barça."

DIS is seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old Neymar, his father, Rosell and Bartomeu. DIS also wants compensation of 34 million euros ($34 million) and a fine of 195 million euros ($194 million) that would be paid by the accused to the Spanish state.

DIS, which owns a chain of supermarkets in Brazil's São Paulo region, said it acquired rights to receive 40% of a future Neymar transfer in 2009 when it paid Neymar’s family 5 million Brazilian reals (then $2 million).

DIS says it only received its due percentage from the 17 million euros ($17 million) that Barcelona and Santos initially announced as the transfer fee between the clubs, while the real cost was about 82 million euros ($82 million).

The trial is expected to conclude on Monday.

