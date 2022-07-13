Spain's running of the bulls: 6 hurt, no gorings in Pamplona

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying, street events, and the city's food.
Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.
A calf runs into the bullring at the end of the bull run for further entertainment after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A runner falls as fighting bulls charge by during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Musicians arrive at the bullring before the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
People run in the street with fighting bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
People run in the street with fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A calf is released in the bullring for further entertainment after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A man is tossed by a calf in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
