Spain's national day salutes Columbus with little opposition

In Spain, the suffering of native populations during that period has not received the same attention or prompted the kind of historical reevaluation as it has, for example, in the United States, where in many places Columbus Day has been paired or replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day to switch the focus of the annual holiday.

Near to where Tuesday's official national day celebrations were held in Madrid is a statue of Columbus atop a pedestal. It is 17 meters (56 feet) high.

In the U.S. city of Chicago, by contrast, three statues of Columbus remain in storage by order of the local government after protesters targeted them last summer.

The debate over Columbus’ historical legacy has raged for many years. But it came into sharper focus in the United States after a campaign to remove monuments dedicated to Confederate generals flared into deadly violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Protests staged to coincide with Spain's national day mostly were driven by other grievances.

The king, for instance, received jeers and whistles from people who want to abolish the Spanish monarchy, for example. Regional officials fighting for the independence of Spain's Catalonia region went to work as normal as a way of thumbing their noses at the country’s central authorities.

Even the anti-establishment, left-wing Unidas Podemos (United We Can) party supported the formal ceremonies in Madrid even though fighting inequality is one of its banner issues. The left-wing party, which is part of Spain’s coalition government, sent its three government ministers to attend the parade.

Groups protesting against the tribute to Columbus and his legacy organized scattered demonstrations for later in the day, including in Madrid.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sought to focus the celebrations on a more modern appreciation of Oct. 12.

He said the holiday was meant to celebrate “what bonds us together, what makes us bigger as a society, what makes Spain a friendly, open, diverse country.”

Paula Guerra, a Chilean anti-racism activist, said the celebrations ought to be replaced by “an acknowledgment of the damage caused by the horrors” committed by Spain in the Americas.

“It was a regime of terror. It was a regime of barbarism,” she said.

Dora Turín, 35, who works in Spain's audiovisual sector, said in advance of the parade that people should reflect positively on Spain's colonial rule.

“It was a contribution of cultures, in addition to ours,” she said. "It meant adding more knowledge and being able to mix inter-culturally and reach what we are now.”

Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

Caption Members of La Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, march during a military parade as they celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Protesters make the fascist salute as ultra right wing protesters march during an alternative celebration for Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A man makes the fascist salute as others wave preconstitutional flags as ultra right wing protesters march during an alternative celebration for Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Ultra right wing protesters burn "esteladas" or Catalonia independence flags as they gather during an alternative celebration for Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A paratrooper carries a Spanish flag during a military parade to celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Royal Guards attend a military parade to celebrate 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day, in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Members of La Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, wait for the start of a military parade celebrating a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Members of La Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, including a goat they use as a pet wait for the start of a military parade celebrating a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez