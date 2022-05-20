Spain's former king mulls 2nd visit amid swirling debate

Members of the country’s Socialist-led government called on Juan Carlos to address the allegations of financial wrongdoing that have long dogged him.

“The public would like to receive explanations for everything that has happened,” said Justice Minister Pilar Llop.

Spanish prosecutors didn’t find evidence to take the former monarch to court because much of the alleged misbehavior, involving millions of euros (dollars) in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos had legal immunity as Spain’s king. Other acts of potential fraud fell outside the statute of limitations.

Others hailed the former monarch, who helped steer Spain back to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.

The mayor of Madrid, a member of the conservative opposition Popular Party, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, described the work carried out by Juan Carlos for Spain as “extraordinary.”

He added: “I have no problem acknowledging that work, saluting King Juan Carlos and welcoming his return.”

Juan Carlos was once one of Spain’s most respected public figures. But scandals involving Spain’s royal family began to mount in the later years of his reign, leading Juan Carlos to abdicate in 2014, ending a 39-year-long term as monarch.

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos travels in a support launch that will accompany the Bribon yacht, left, during a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos travels in a support launch that will accompany the Bribon yacht, left, during a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, centre, waves from a support launch that will accompany the Bribon yacht during a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, centre, waves from a support launch that will accompany the Bribon yacht during a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, centre, waves next to crew members aboard the Bribon yacht before a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, centre, waves next to crew members aboard the Bribon yacht before a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, top center, speaks with crew members aboard the Bribon yacht before a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, top center, speaks with crew members aboard the Bribon yacht before a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos gestures before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos gestures before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, 2nd from right, gives the thumbs-up before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, 2nd from right, gives the thumbs-up before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, left, talks with yacht crew members before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar Caption Spain's former King Juan Carlos, left, talks with yacht crew members before a reception at a nautical club prior to a yachting event in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) Credit: Lalo R. Villar Credit: Lalo R. Villar