Ex-Spain soccer boss Rubiales guilty of sexual assault and fined for World Cup kiss

Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso for kissing her after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final
FILE - The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales sits in a courtroom on the outskirts of Madrid, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP, File)

FILE - The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales sits in a courtroom on the outskirts of Madrid, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso. (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP, File)
MADRID (AP) — Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso on Thursday for kissing her after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

He was fined more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) in Audiencia Nacional court.

Rubiales was cleared of the charge of coercion for trying to downplay the kiss on the lips of Hermoso during the awards ceremony after the final in Sydney. The kiss sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of Spain's first Women's World Cup title.

Rubiales said Hermoso consented to the kiss but she denied it.

Three other former Spanish federation members accused of coercion — former women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of the men’s team Albert Luque, and head of marketing Ruben Rivera — also were cleared of the charge of coercion.

FILE - The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

