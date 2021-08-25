Spain wrangles with migrant laws as border pressure persists

Last May, some 10,000 migrants descended on Ceuta, either scaling the border fence or swimming around it. Among them were hundreds of unaccompanied minors, who have been in Ceuta since then.

Earlier this month, Spanish authorities began sending the minors back to Morocco in groups, triggering an outcry from rights groups who argued it was illegal because the returns are done in groups, without prior warning and without a hearing or the provision of legal counsel.

A Spanish court suspended the returns pending legal arguments by the government, which insisted the returns were taking place under a 2007 agreement with Morocco for assisted returns once children’s cases had been considered.

But a court on Tuesday kept the prohibition in place, leaving officials uncertain about how to proceed.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was meeting Wednesday in Madrid with the head of the Ceuta regional government in an effort to find a legal solution to the stalemate.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration