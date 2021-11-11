Spain: Volcanic island's banana growers get a lift from navy

A scale 5 earthquake overnight offered a reminder that the eruption on the island of 85,000 is continuing strong despite scientists recording lower overall seismic activity levels during the past week, Spain's National Geographic Institute said.

One of the lava flows descending from the Cumbre Vieja ridge, where the eruption began on Sept. 19, reached the sea and swallowed most of the beach amid plumes of smoke. The molten rock was slowly advancing towards a beach restaurant.