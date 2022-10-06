Spain: Train crash driver says he couldn´t avert accident

An investigation of the July 24, 2013, derailment showed the train was traveling 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit when it left the tracks. The probe also revealed the driver answered a phone call from the conductor just seconds before the crash.

The driver told the court Thursday he was obliged to answer the call as part of his job, but admitted it distracted him.

As is allowed under Spanish law, the driver only agreed to take questions from his own lawyer, Manuel Prieto.

Prieto told reporters Wednesday that missing signposts on the stretch of railway line where the accident occurred and other inadequate safety measures triggered the derailment, not the phone call.

ADIF confirmed days after the crash that an automatic braking program was installed on most of the track leading from Madrid north to Santiago de Compostela but the coverage stopped 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of the accident site, placing a greater burden on the driver.

A group representing victims of the crash, the Alvia 04155 Victims Platform, said it hoped the trial would show that ADIF bore more responsibility for the derailment than the driver.

The trial is expected to last several months and feature some 650 witnesses.