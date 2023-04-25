Spain pleads for EU crisis funds as drought hits farmers

Spain is the world’s biggest exporter of olive oil, and an important producer of fruits and vegetables. The drought has already driven up Spanish olive oil prices to record levels.

The agriculture minister said he had also asked the EU to provide a higher advance payment ahead of the next season, and urged “flexibility” in meeting the strict requirements of the bloc's agricultural policy. The government also announced a 1.8-billion-euro tax cut for affected farmers.

To make matters worse, Spain's state weather agency has predicted temperatures will rise across the Mediterranean nation towards the end of the week, and will peak closer to the July average than those expected for late April.

Last year was Spain’s sixth driest — and the hottest since records began in 1961. Some farmers will not sow seeds at all for some crops this year, knowing the plants will simply shrivel in the fields. Eduardo Vera Canuto, a rice farmer in Isla Mayor, in southern Seville province, said the situation was “alarming.”

“We are not going to be able to sow rice. We have had five seasons, and this would be the sixth, with many difficulties. Last year we only sowed 30% of the land, because of the water we are entitled to," he said.

