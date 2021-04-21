Spain: Parted couple overcome pain of pandemic through glass

“We had never been apart,” Antó told The Associated Press. “Last March, the home’s director told me that when I left I wouldn’t be able to come back because the local authorities had established some very strict protocols,”

At first, workers at the home made video calls on a tablet two or three times a week so he and Panzano could see each other, he said.

“Then they set up a booth with a transparent divider, but I prefer this window because with the booth you were limited to a certain day, and then only had half an hour,” Antó recalled. “I come to the window since in the booth there is also a screen between you, and I can’t touch her or give her a kiss anyway.”

When he comes to visit, the wife and husband put their hands on the glass and blow each other kisses. Although they cannot hear each other speak, at least they don’t worry about how much time they have to share.

When he cannot come, a home assistant who worked for the couple for over 20 years comes in his place.

“She is like a daughter to us,” Antó said.

“I come as often as I can and will keep doing so as long as my body allows me,” he said. “If I were the sick one, she would do the same thing for me, and then some.”

AP writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this report.

Javier Anto, 90, prays in front of his wife Carmen Panzano, 92, through the window separating the nursing home from the street in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Since the pandemic struck, a glass pane has separated _ and united _ Javier and Carmen for the first prolonged period of their six-decade marriage. Anto has made coming to the street-level window that looks into the nursing home where his wife, since it was closed to visits when COVID-19 struck Spain last spring. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

