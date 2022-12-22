Spain kicks off festivities with 'El Gordo' bumper lottery

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain’s Christmas lottery, held each year on Dec. 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved.

Spain established its national lottery as a charity in 1763 during the reign of King Carlos III. Its objective later became to shore up state coffers. It also helps several charities.

The Dec. 22 Christmas lottery began in 1812. Since the beginning, children from the San Ildefonso college have been singing out the winning numbers and matching prizes.

The session, which started at 9 a.m., normally lasts some four hours.

