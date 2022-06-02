Spain fires captain whose soldiers knelt at Franco memorial

That decision fulfilled a decades-old desire of many in Spain who considered Franco's mausoleum an affront to his victims and to Spain's standing as a modern democratic state. Thousands of political prisoners who worked on the construction of the mausoleum near Madrid are buried there without identification.

Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975, after he and other officers led a military insurrection against the Spanish democratic government in 1936, a move that started a three-year civil war. The military and the Roman Catholic church formed the backbone of Franco's regime until the dictator died in 1975.

In recent years there have been isolated incidents involving retired army officers criticizing the government and expressing nostalgia for the Franco regime.

_____

This story corrects the spelling of the first name of the defense minister to Margarita, and clarifies that the the Socialist government was not a coalition in 2019.