Spain faces new restrictions despite high vaccine rates

Catalan health authorities have asked the courts to authorize a battery of measures including a new nightly curfew from 1-6 a.m., a limit of 10 people per social gathering, the closure of night clubs, and capping restaurants at 50% of indoor seating and stores, gyms and theaters at 70% capacity. If approved, the rules would take effect on Christmas Eve and last for 15 days, thus also wiping out New Year's parties.

“These steps are absolutely necessary,” said Catalonia's regional health chief, Josep Argimon. "Infections have grown 100% over the past week."

Spain is back in the high-risk zone with over 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, more than double the accumulated cases seen before last year’s winter holidays. The omicron strain has shot up from 5% of new cases in Spain to 47% within one week, according to the health ministry.

The decision by Catalonia comes before Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meets via video with the heads of Spain’s 17 regions on Wednesday to discuss new health measures.

Medical groups and experts are clamoring for more action to be taken.

“The rise in the diagnosis of new cases in health clinics and hospitals ... can in the short- to mid-term lead to a new collapse of the health system,” Spain’s association of lung doctors said last week.

But it seems that most are reluctant to go as far as Catalonia, which has nearly 30% of its intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

That has left many families to make some hard decisions and take their health into their own hands.

So many Spaniards are relying on self-screening that there is a shortage of self-administered antigen COVID-19 tests. Some pharmacies are completely out and the lack of supply is pushing prices up.

The Madrid Pharmaceutics Official College told The Associated Press that demand in November had gone up 500% in a month. Shipments were still arriving in pharmacies, although late, and quickly being purchased by customers.

Among those looking for the test kits was Eulalia Rodríguez. Her family was planning to welcome a relative traveling from abroad for Christmas and she was struggling to find the tests after inquiring in four different pharmacies in the Spanish capital.

“It’s really disappointing,” Rodríguez said. “At least they give you some peace of mind.”

