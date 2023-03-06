Spain asks U.S. to begin cleanup of nuclear accident site

The accident happened during the height of the Cold War when it was U.S. policy to keep nuclear-armed warplanes in the air constantly near the Soviet border.

The 2015 statement said that immediately following the accident both countries set about securing the area, removing contaminated soil and decontaminating the land. It said that they have since been monitoring and analyzing contamination levels.

The Spanish state news agency EFE said some 50,000 cubic meter (1,76 million cubic feet) of land over 44 plots were affected. The government has since been renting the land from its owners to keep it protected and now hopes to expropriate it.

Leading Spanish daily El País, which published the story on the petition Monday, said the request had been presented several months ago and that the U.S. reaction so far had been positive.

The newspaper said Spain was pushing for a quick agreement as the country will be holding general elections in December.