Spain aims EU funds for boost to electric car industry

“Our state needs to be an entrepreneurial state in a tight alliance with the main stakeholders," he added, announcing that the government will appoint an industry leader to lead the joint private and public efforts.

The Spanish Cabinet is set to approve the automobile plan in its weekly meeting on Tuesday. Companies will be able to apply for funding immediately after, with the first disbursements expected to arrive in September.

The plan aims to increase the industry's share of Spain's gross domestic product from the current 10% to 15% by 2030 and add new jobs to the pool of 2 million workers. It will affect companies beyond automakers or their suppliers, Sánchez said, including mining, telecommunications and power utilities.

The prime minister also said that the country is investing 1 billion euros in stimulating electric vehicle sales and that a public investment of another billion euros will go to install new public electric plug-in points, of which the country has only a few.