SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites

T-Mobile and SpaceX say they are ready to partner with other carriers to help expand the service worldwide.

“The important thing about this is that it means there's no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cellphone," Elon Musk said during a live event at a SpaceX facility in Texas on Thursday.

The billionaire and Tesla CEO who is engaged in a legal battle with Twitter, emphasized that one of the key benefits of the service will be that it can help people who are in life threatening situations in remote areas, potentially saving lives.