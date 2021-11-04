SpaceX crew launch bumped to next week; astronaut on mend

NASA said managers will make a final decision soon on whether to prioritize the launch or splashdown, based on weather. They're also reviewing how many days would be needed between the two events.

Also factoring into the equation is the amount of time a SpaceX capsule can remain in orbit before its systems are degraded. The company's Dragon capsules are designed to spend 210 days aloft; the one up there now logged day 195 on Thursday. Additional analysis could extend the acceptable amount of time, according to NASA.

If the four astronauts come home first, the station will remain occupied by an American and two Russians.

