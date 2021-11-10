SpaceX aims for night crew launch; ailing astronaut now OK

Other equipment issues involved the toilet. SpaceX redesigned the flushing system after a major leak occurred on a private flight in September. The capsule returning Monday had the same problem so the crew had to rely on diapers during the eight-hour ride.

A bit of good news: The space station was no longer on a potential collision course with space junk. Late Tuesday, NASA said the station was going to have to dodge a piece of an old Chinese satellite, destroyed years ago in a missile-firing test. But by Wednesday, the debris no longer posed a threat. Mission Control moved the station higher anyway to accommodate visiting Russian vehicles in the coming month.

SpaceX has now launched three crews for NASA in the past 1 1/2 years. The September flight was chartered by a billionaire for himself and three others.

The latest crew: NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer, who was set to become the 600th person in space.

Caption A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Daragon capsule stands ready on Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

