Sovereignty reigns in 151st Kentucky Derby, outdueling favorite Journalism in the slop

Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop
Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop on Saturday.

Trainer Bill Mott won his first Derby in 2019, also run on a sloppy track, when Country House was elevated to first after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first and was disqualified after a 22-minute delay.

This time, he knew right away.

Sovereignty snapped an 0 for 13 Derby skid for owner Godolphin, the racing stable of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

It was quite a weekend for the sheikh. His filly, Good Cheer, won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and earlier Saturday, Ruling Court won the 2,000 Guineas in Britain.

Sovereignty covered 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.31 and paid $17.96 to win at 7-1 odds.

Journalism found trouble in the first turn and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

Baeza was third, Final Gambit was fourth and Owen Almighty finished fifth.

Rain made for a soggy day, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Sovereignty, left, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Race fans walk though the grounds at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People use plastic in an attempt to stay dry during a drizzle at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tractors prepare the muddy track at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A race fan walks in the rain at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jockey Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jockey Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Small plane crashes into Simi Valley neighborhood in Southern...
2
Warren Buffett’s best and worst investments in his 60 years leading...
3
Voters to decide if the Texas home of Elon Musk's SpaceX should become...
4
Warren Buffett shocks shareholders by announcing his intention to...
5
Oilers a deeper team than the one the Golden Knights beat in the 2023...