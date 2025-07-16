Iceland volcano eruption forces evacuation of town and iconic geothermal spa

Some 100 people were evacuated from the town of Grindavik shortly after the seismic activity began. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags, RUV reported.

Margrét Kristín Pálsdóttir, a local police commissioner, said the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.

“Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary, but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for,” she said.

Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 meters (2,296 to 3,280 feet) wide, but the molten rock isn’t threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023 when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP